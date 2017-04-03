Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

SNC Lavalin offices in downtown Montreal. (Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press)
SNC Lavalin offices in downtown Montreal. (Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press)

SNC-Lavalin offers to buy British engineering firm WS Atkins Add to ...

Reuters

Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence ($34.69 Canadian) per share, Atkins said on Monday.

The all-cash offer represents 35 per cent premium to Atkins’ Friday close at 1,540 pence.

“The board of Atkins has indicated to SNC-Lavalin that the possible offer would deliver value to Atkins shareholders at a level that the Board would be prepared to recommend, subject to reaching agreement on the other terms and conditions of the offer,” Atkins said in a statement.

