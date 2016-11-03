Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

SNC Lavalin offices in downtown Montreal. (Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press Images)
SNC-Lavalin posts 11-per-cent drop in revenue

Reuters

Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported an 11 per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to weakness in its engineering and construction business.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $43.3-million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $224.2-million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a gain of $145.7-million.

Revenue fell to $2.17-billion from $2.43-billion.

