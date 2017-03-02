Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.

The company said it expects a 2017 adjusted profit of $1.70-$2.00 per share from its core business, compared with the $1.51 it reported for 2016.

“We expect to benefit from our recent restructuring savings,” Chief Executive Neil Bruce said in a statement.

Last year, the company undertook a sweeping cost-cutting program in a bid to boost margins in the core business.

The company said on Thursday that total selling, general and administrative expenses fell by $99-million in 2016, compared with its target of $100-million.

Excluding items, the company earned 49 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Montreal, Quebec-based SNC’s revenue fell 16.4 per cent to $2.21-billion, below analysts’ estimate of $2.40-billion.

SNC also raised its quarterly dividend by 5 per cent to 27.3 cents per share.

Report Typo/Error