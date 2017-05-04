Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Neil Bruce, left, joins chairman Lawrence Stevenson on stage to take questions at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
SNC-Lavalin president and CEO Neil Bruce, left, joins chairman Lawrence Stevenson on stage to take questions at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin seeks continued Caisse backing for future acquisitions Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. wants to tap the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec again to help finance future acquisitions as it tries to complete the purchase of British-based WS Atkins PLC, its biggest ever takeover.

The Montreal-based engineering firm confirmed that its partnership deal with the Caisse on the Atkins bid was not necessarily a one-time event and that it would seek to use the pension-fund manager’s considerable financial firepower to accelerate its growth. The Caisse had $270-billion in assets under management at the end of 2016. It is SNC’s largest shareholder.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Nicolas Van Praet on Twitter: @NickVanPraet

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: How to have less tax taken off your paycheque (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular