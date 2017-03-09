Canadian companies cannot join the U.S. trend of releasing big news first on Twitter or Facebook, according to new social media guidelines released Thursday by securities regulators.

The Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group for provincial securities commissions, said companies must continue to release material information through traditional press releases but can continue to also use social media as an additional means to further disseminate information.

The guidance steers Canada in a different direction from the United States, where the Securities and Exchange Commission allows companies to report key information through social media outlets as long as they alert investors which social media platform will be used to disseminate information.

Sonny Randhawa, OSC deputy director of corporate finance, said regulators believe it is still important that companies disclose information with a press release because it is filed with regulators on the public SEDAR web site and all investors can see it at the same time, creating an official record.

“One of the beauties of social media, of course, is that entities can post something on social media and also remove it at their own will, and from a selective disclosure securities regulatory issue, that does create some concerns on our end if unbalanced or misleading disclosure is put out there and then momentarily taken down,” Mr. Randhawa said. “We don’t have the same concerns with press releases which go on SEDAR and remain as part of the permanent record.”

The guidance applies to “material” information, which is information deemed likely to affect a company’s share price – typically involving financial matters or key corporate developments.

Companies can continue to use social media for marketing, promotions and customer outreach without issuing press releases if it does not veer into material disclosure that triggers regulatory rules, said Huston Loke, director of corporate finance at the OSC.

Mr. Loke said regulators understand that social media has become the main place where many people get their information, and securities commission will revisit the guidance in the future as practices evolve.

“This area will continue to develop,” he said. “I think more companies will be using social media over time and there will be more aggregators and disseminators of information, and I think at the appropriate time we may revisit that.”

While the guidance maintains the status quo in Canada, it clarifies an area where companies have been increasingly pushing boundaries.

The CSA said it reviewed social media disclosures by 111 Canadian reporting issuers, and found four cases where companies had seen “significant” share price increases after information was only disclosed on social media, including projections about revenue, earnings per share and cash flow targets.

There were also cases where companies reported the timing of significant future milestones – such as the amount of time before an asset would begin generating revenue – only on social media.

“These projections were often material because they were significantly more favourable than historical results or any other information reflected in the issuers’ continuous disclosure record,” the report said.

Regulators required 30 per cent of companies to take action to improve disclosures in response to issued raised during the review.

The report said disclosures were a concern because some investors may have seen them on a social media platform while others may not have been aware of the reporting, leading to improper “selective disclosure” to a small group. The review said it is not adequate to release first on social media and then follow up later with a press release, concluding this is still selective disclosure.

Mr. Loke said a key message coming out of the review is that standard disclosure guidelines for material news also apply on social media.

For example, regulators said they will require companies to report material information in a balanced tone that is not exaggerated or promotional on social media, which is the rule for press releases. Information posted on social media “generally had a strongly positive tone,” the review noted, which is not typically a problem unless it is so unbalanced that it is misleading to investors.

The review also found several instances where comments about financial results on social media were not consistent with the financial information reported by the company, including cases where non-GAAP financial measures were announced on social media without the required context to compare them to the official GAAP numbers.

The CSA guidelines also recommend that companies develop specific policies and procedures for use of social media to announce information, saying 77 per cent of companies reviewed had no policy.

Regulators said a policy should cover issues such as who can post for a company on social media, what types of social media sites can be used, whether personal or corporate accounts can be used, what types of information can be posted, what approvals are required before posting, and who is responsible for monitoring social media accounts including comments posted by outsiders.

