U.S. President Donald Trump promised to build a “big, beautiful” wall on the border with Mexico. Now some companies in Canada are hoping to make that pledge a reality.

A handful of firms have expressed interest in helping fulfill Mr. Trump’s signature campaign pledge, including an Ottawa-based maker of detection sensors and a steel producer headquartered in Alberta. Together with hundreds of other companies, they responded to a preliminary call for vendors issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

