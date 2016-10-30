Stingray Digital Group Inc., the Quebec company that took over CBC’s Galaxie music streaming service, plans to double its catalogue of landscape video over the next year as viewer appetite grows for slow-paced programming such as log fires and sunsets.

At a time when attention spans are measured in 3-second gifs and multimedia snaps, the Montreal-based media firm says there’s been a growth in consumer interest in so-called “slow TV.” The term refers to a broadcast of a mundane scene which usually lasts far longer than typical TV broadcasts and was popularized in the 2000s by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), whose first slow TV effort depicted a 7-hour train journey from Bergen to Oslo.

