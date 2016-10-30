Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Developers at work on the fourth floor of Stingray Digital Group in Montreal, in this file photo. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Stingray Digital Group Inc., the Quebec company that took over CBC’s Galaxie music streaming service, plans to double its catalogue of landscape video over the next year as viewer appetite grows for slow-paced programming such as log fires and sunsets.

At a time when attention spans are measured in 3-second gifs and multimedia snaps, the Montreal-based media firm says there’s been a growth in consumer interest in so-called “slow TV.” The term refers to a broadcast of a mundane scene which usually lasts far longer than typical TV broadcasts and was popularized in the 2000s by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), whose first slow TV effort depicted a 7-hour train journey from Bergen to Oslo.

