Developers at work on the fourth floor of Stingray Digital Group in Montreal, March 19, 2013. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Developers at work on the fourth floor of Stingray Digital Group in Montreal, March 19, 2013. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Stingray Digital Group Inc. is moving to acquire Classica, an international pay TV channel with a focus on operas, ballets and classical music.

The Montreal-based company will acquire Classica and access to more than 1,500 titles and 2,000 hours of content from Unitel GmbH, which will continue to produce and deliver programming for Classica.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed in Monday’s announcement.

Classica is currently distributed by Unitel through existing partnerships across four continents and available to an estimated 20 million subscribers.

Stingray says Classica will complement its other classical music products acquired from Berlin-based EuroArts and Brava NL.

The company reaches about 400 million subscribers in 152 countries through in-store and residential distribution platforms.

