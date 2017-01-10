Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman holds a Hudson's Bay shopping bag in front of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Torontoin this file photo. (MARK BLINCH/Reuters)
A woman holds a Hudson's Bay shopping bag in front of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Torontoin this file photo. (MARK BLINCH/Reuters)

Stock dives after Hudson’s Bay cuts revenue forecast Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Hudson’s Bay Co, the owner of U.S. luxury retail chain Saks Fifth Avenue, cut its full-year revenue forecast for the second time, citing a challenging retail environment in the United States and Europe.

The Canadian company said its consolidated comparable sales decreased by 0.7 per cent on a constant currency basis in the nine-week holiday selling period ended Dec. 31.

HBC’s shares fell 10 per cent Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Disappointing holiday-season sales were reported by Macy’s Inc and Kohl’s Corp last week as shoppers turned to online retailers. Both the companies had also cut their full-year profit forecasts.

Hudson’s Bay, the oldest continuously operating company in North America, on Monday forecast 2016 sales of $14.4-billion-$14.6-billion, compared with its reduced guidance of $14.5-billion-$14.9-billion in November.

“While we were pleased with our performance at Hudson’s Bay in Canada, the retail environment has remained challenging in the U.S. and Europe and the significant promotional activity during the holiday period had a negative impact on our margins,” Chief Executive Jerry Storch said in a statement.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Hudson's Bay Co
    $10.51
    -1.15
    (-9.86%)
  • Updated January 10 11:22 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular