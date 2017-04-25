Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2016. (Steve Marcus/REUTERS)
Drake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, 2016. (Steve Marcus/REUTERS)

Josh O’Kane

The Globe and Mail

Monster growth from streaming services in 2016 delivered the global recorded music industry its biggest revenue boost in two decades, as all-you-can-hear services such as Apple Music and Spotify continue to transform the very ways people hear and discover music.

These subscription services passed the 100-million paying-user mark in 2016, pushing revenue from streaming up 60.4 per cent, in turn driving year-over-year industry revenue growth of 5.9 per cent to $15.7-billion (U.S.). These figures, released Tuesday in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s latest Global Music Report, are even bigger than in 2015 – itself the first time since the heyday of illegal file-sharing in which the industry saw significant growth at all.

