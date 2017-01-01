Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The fashion retailer's jump was driven by same-store sales, it isn't relying on expansions to juice revenue. (David Williams/Bloomberg)
The year of the IPO? Bankers see surge in 2017

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini and Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

While 2016 was largely a bust for initial public offerings in Canada, some of the country’s top bankers are predicting that 2017 could see a surge in activity.

A host of new listings is expected across sectors ranging from energy to mining to technology. That renewed confidence is being fuelled, in part, by recovering oil prices and the equity rally spurred by the U.S. presidential election. Bankers say those factors have created more optimal market conditions for companies to go public.

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

