While 2016 was largely a bust for initial public offerings in Canada, some of the country’s top bankers are predicting that 2017 could see a surge in activity.

A host of new listings is expected across sectors ranging from energy to mining to technology. That renewed confidence is being fuelled, in part, by recovering oil prices and the equity rally spurred by the U.S. presidential election. Bankers say those factors have created more optimal market conditions for companies to go public.

Report Typo/Error