The financial-services industry specializes in selling compelling stories. Which stocks to buy. Which fund managers to trust. Which lawyers, bankers and consultants to hire for their expertise.

When the predictions prove true, or when the concocted narratives play out, the brains behind the visions get glorified. Think of The Big Short characters who bet against the U.S. housing market right before the Great Recession. Then remember that many other money managers made the same trades, only a little too early, so they missed the massive windfalls.

