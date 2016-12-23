When Tony Melman and Belinda Stronach launched a special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, called Acasta Enterprises, the pair recruited a lineup of Bay Street all-stars as directors and advisers.

Acasta is using every one of those connections to get Canada’s first successful SPAC deal over the finish line this week. The Acasta team should take satisfaction from closing a complex transaction that will see them launch a $1.1-billion company.

