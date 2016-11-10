Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Newly hatched Acasta Enterprises Inc. took flight Thursday by announcing plans to take over three private companies simultaneously in a $1.2-billion round of deals that draw on blue chip board connections.

Toronto-based Acasta is a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC that went public in 2015 and is now bidding for an Irish aircraft leasing firm and two Toronto-based private label consumer product companies.

