Newly hatched Acasta Enterprises Inc. took flight Thursday by announcing plans to take over three private companies simultaneously in a $1.2-billion round of deals that draw on blue chip board connections.
Toronto-based Acasta is a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC that went public in 2015 and is now bidding for an Irish aircraft leasing firm and two Toronto-based private label consumer product companies.
