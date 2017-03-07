Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Jos Schmitt, president and CEO of Aequitas NEO Exchange, in the company’s operations room in Toronto. (Chris Young for The Globe and Mail)
Jos Schmitt, president and CEO of Aequitas NEO Exchange, in the company’s operations room in Toronto. (Chris Young for The Globe and Mail)

Aequitas Neo Exchange pushes for real-time consolidated market data Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The company behind one of Canada’s newer stock exchanges is pushing provincial securities regulators to ensure that all investors have access to real-time consolidated market data.

In a recent filing to the Canadian Securities Administrators, Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc. contends that most retail investors and their investment advisers have a partial view of the trading activity that occurs in stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

How uncertainty is driving the record highs of North American stocks (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular