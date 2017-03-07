The company behind one of Canada’s newer stock exchanges is pushing provincial securities regulators to ensure that all investors have access to real-time consolidated market data.
In a recent filing to the Canadian Securities Administrators, Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc. contends that most retail investors and their investment advisers have a partial view of the trading activity that occurs in stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness