The TSX Venture Exchange is rebuilding from the ground up.

New managing director Brady Fletcher’s top priority is ensuring that Canada’s go-to market for small-cap companies, including junior energy and mining players, has a support system that can weather the next storm.

Commodity prices are recovering, but the junior exchange was hurt by the prolonged rout. As mining deals dried up, smaller dealers that cater to the junior resource space were forced to cut costs or close up shop. Regulations for issuers and brokers have also become stiffer and more costly over the years.

Report Typo/Error