Blake Goldring just has to look out the window to see the future of AGF Management Ltd.

The chief executive’s office in a downtown tower overlooks Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, an infrastructure project AGF acquired two years ago as part of a strategy to diversify from roots in mutual funds. Pointing out a plane taking off from a busy runway, Mr. Goldring joked: “I like to keep a close eye on our assets,” as he detailed new ventures and the improving fortunes of its fund business just ahead of a celebration Tuesday of AGF’s 60th anniversary.

