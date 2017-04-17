Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Blake Goldring is the Chairman & CEO of AGF Management. (Yvonne Berg For The Globe and Mail)
Blake Goldring is the Chairman & CEO of AGF Management. (Yvonne Berg For The Globe and Mail)

AGF at 60: Transformation is a work in progress Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Blake Goldring just has to look out the window to see the future of AGF Management Ltd.

The chief executive’s office in a downtown tower overlooks Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, an infrastructure project AGF acquired two years ago as part of a strategy to diversify from roots in mutual funds. Pointing out a plane taking off from a busy runway, Mr. Goldring joked: “I like to keep a close eye on our assets,” as he detailed new ventures and the improving fortunes of its fund business just ahead of a celebration Tuesday of AGF’s 60th anniversary.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: What your financial adviser’s qualifications mean (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular