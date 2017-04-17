Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

AGF at 60; OSC reduces red tape; BMO offers mortgage-backed securities Add to ...

Subscribers Only

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Blake Goldring just has to look out the window to see the future of AGF Management Ltd.

The chief executive’s office in a downtown tower overlooks Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, an infrastructure project AGF acquired two years ago as part of a strategy to diversify from roots in mutual funds. Pointing out a plane taking off from a busy runway, Mr. Goldring joked: “I like to keep a close eye on our assets,” as he detailed new ventures and the improving fortunes of its fund business just ahead of a celebration Tuesday of AGF’s 60th anniversary.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular