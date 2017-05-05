Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Alignvest launches $250-million IPO for new SPAC Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The SPAC is back.

Alignvest Management Corp., the Toronto-based operator of a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that successfully took over a private U.S. telecom company in 2016, launched a $250-million initial public offering recently for the next generation of SPAC.

The new company is called Alignvest Acquisition II Corp. and like a new-and-improved version of a cellphone that comes with the hottest new gizmos, this SPAC features a financial innovation meant to give the SPAC more firepower for staging a takeover.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

How advisors should approach the mutual fund fee debate (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular