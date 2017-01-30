Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Long before oil and gas rigs arrived in Western Canada, there were farms. Agriculture is still a key sector in the region’s capital markets, and that’s why investment bank AltaCorp Capital Inc. moved quickly to fill a gap in its coverage by hiring Keith Carpenter as its new agriculture equity analyst.

