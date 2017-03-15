Two Canadian energy service firms mulling initial public offerings are taking different approaches amid falling oil prices, with one forging ahead with its plans to make a public debut while the other is slamming on the brakes.

Source Energy Services Ltd., a TriWest Capital Partners company which produces sand used for hydraulic fracturing, is proceeding with marketing its stock sale and has plans to price its shares within the next week, according to one source familiar with the matter. The Calgary-based company said earlier this month that it aims to raise $300-million.

