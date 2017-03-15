Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Source Energy Services Ltd. is moving along with its plans to IPO, while STEP Energy Services Ltd. is delaying its public debut amid falling oil prices (Todd Korol For The Globe and Mail)
Source Energy Services Ltd. is moving along with its plans to IPO, while STEP Energy Services Ltd. is delaying its public debut amid falling oil prices (Todd Korol For The Globe and Mail)

Amid falling oil prices, two energy service firms take different approaches to IPOs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis And Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Two Canadian energy service firms mulling initial public offerings are taking different approaches amid falling oil prices, with one forging ahead with its plans to make a public debut while the other is slamming on the brakes.

Source Energy Services Ltd., a TriWest Capital Partners company which produces sand used for hydraulic fracturing, is proceeding with marketing its stock sale and has plans to price its shares within the next week, according to one source familiar with the matter. The Calgary-based company said earlier this month that it aims to raise $300-million.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular