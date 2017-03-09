A year ago, there was only one story in Canada’s market for initial public offerings, and that was SPACs.

Six IPOs for special purpose acquisition corporations were in the process of raising $1-billion.

SPACs boasted a successful track record in U.S. markets for raising cash, then using this blank cheque from investors to snap up private companies. Debuting in Canada, after the introduction of new regulations, they found blue-chip corporate backers – retired executives from Onex, Magna, Royal Bank, Scotiabank, Rogers and Goldman Sachs were believers.

