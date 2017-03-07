Miners are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past, as commodity prices rise and optimism seeps back into sector, financiers say.
Multi-billion-dollar purchases made at the top of the cycle ravaged corporate balance sheets and forced companies to sell their best mines to survive amid a cash crunch. As confidence now grows along with share prices and profits, mining companies are cautiously exploring ways to expand.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rachyounglaion Twitter:
- Goldcorp Inc$14.73-0.27(-1.80%)
- Goldcorp Inc$19.74-0.33(-1.64%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$23.85-0.23(-0.96%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$17.77-0.25(-1.39%)
- Updated March 7 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.