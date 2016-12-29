IGM Financial Inc. is taking a stake in one of China’s largest investment managers in a bid to tap into the Asian country’s burgeoning base of savers and investors.

Mackenzie Financial Corp., IGM’s subsidiary, will buy a 10-per-cent stake in China Asset Management Co. Ltd. for $468-million in a partnership that gives the Canadian asset manager access to China’s developing retail and institutional-investment market. It’s also a step away from Canada’s intensely competitive investment market, where Mackenzie has been reorganizing its operations.

