Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

IGM Financial makes bold bet on China with latest deal Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

IGM Financial Inc. is taking a stake in one of China’s largest investment managers in a bid to tap into the Asian country’s burgeoning base of savers and investors.

Mackenzie Financial Corp., IGM’s subsidiary, will buy a 10-per-cent stake in China Asset Management Co. Ltd. for $468-million in a partnership that gives the Canadian asset manager access to China’s developing retail and institutional-investment market. It’s also a step away from Canada’s intensely competitive investment market, where Mackenzie has been reorganizing its operations.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: China fines GM $29-million (Reuters)
 
  • IGM Financial Inc
    $38.20
    +0.25
    (+0.66%)
  • Updated December 29 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular