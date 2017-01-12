Less than two weeks left of this tyranny. Then we’ll be free from the socialists, the overreaching regulators, the long arm of government.

That’s the subtext to the euphoria on Wall Street and in the American banking sector since Donald Trump was elected president. The KBW Regional Bank Index, which tracks 50 U.S. banks, is up an astonishing 27 per cent since Nov. 8. With the inauguration approaching, investors are assuming a Republican-led Congress will free banks from the shackles imposed by U.S. President Barack Obama and other policy makers after the 2008 financial crisis.

