Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Barclays extends Canadian coverage by landing veteran Credit Suisse financier Add to ...

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Investment bank Barclays Capital Canada Inc. ramped up its coverage of Canada on Wednesday by landing veteran financier Erik Charbonneau from rival Credit Suisse AG.

Mr. Charbonneau will fill a number of senior roles at Barclays, including a role previously staffed by bankers based in New York. He will join the firm, which has 75 employees in Canada, as head of equity capital markets (ECM), a role he held for the past 11 years at Credit Suisse. The job means Mr. Charbonneau is responsible for helping corporate clients raise money by selling stock. In the past, Barclays ran its Canadian ECM team from Manhattan. Adding an experienced Toronto-based executive is expected to win the investment bank a larger stake in Canadian equity offerings, as ECM is a corner of the market where strong relationships with both corporations and rival banks help to win roles in transactions.

