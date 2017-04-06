Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rachelle Younglai

The Globe and Mail

Barrick Gold Corp. chairman John Thornton is closer to fulfilling company founder Peter Munk’s dream of aligning the Canadian gold miner with China.

Barrrick has formed its second so-called strategic partnership with a Chinese company, with a deal to sell half of a top Argentinian mine to state-owned Shandong Gold Group for $960-million (U.S.) and a promise to work together on the mothballed Pascua Lama project in South America.

