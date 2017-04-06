Barrick Gold Corp. chairman John Thornton is closer to fulfilling company founder Peter Munk’s dream of aligning the Canadian gold miner with China.
Barrrick has formed its second so-called strategic partnership with a Chinese company, with a deal to sell half of a top Argentinian mine to state-owned Shandong Gold Group for $960-million (U.S.) and a promise to work together on the mothballed Pascua Lama project in South America.Report Typo/Error
