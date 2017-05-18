Investment banks that underwrote Hydro One Ltd.’s $2.8-billion equity sale are taking a second stab at selling a large chunk of the shares after investors balked at the initial deal.
Last week, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government announced the bought-deal offering, selling 120 million shares at $23.25 apiece and reducing its stake in the Crown utility to 49.9 per cent.Report Typo/Error
