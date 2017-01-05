With commodity prices rebounding and stock markets popping since the U.S. election, Bay Street is finally feeling more optimistic. But the industry’s own expectation is that the recent shift still won’t be enough to benefit all dealers – particularly the smallest of the bunch.

In its latest annual survey of 132 member firms, the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) found a “general optimism” amongst investment dealers, with executives less concerned about the impact of a major market shock – such as the oil price crash, which began in 2014. A year ago, the oil rout had a devastating effect on morale.

