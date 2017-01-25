British Columbia’s public pension fund manager is moving to sell off its portfolio of large Canadian hotels, which is valued at more than $1-billion, as it retools its real estate investment strategy, according to people familiar with the sale process.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp. has entered into an agreement to sell SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts, including its 26 hotel assets and management operations, to Leadon Investment Inc., a private investor group with ties to Hong Kong. These well-known properties span the country, including Delta hotels in Toronto, Calgary, Victoria and Halifax.

Report Typo/Error