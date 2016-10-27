He spent his first 12 months as CEO hunkered down, slashing costs wherever he could. This year, Bharat Masrani finally came out of his shell.

In his first major public address, in December, 2014, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s new chief executive warned that 2015 would be full of change. He wasn’t exaggerating – the lender took two massive restructuring charges totalling $686-million last year, and they put employees on edge. Here was the so-called friendly bank acting a little ruthless.

