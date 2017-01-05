This time last year, Bay Street was in something close to a deep depression. Oil was about to crash through $30 (U.S.) a barrel. Mining deals were practically unheard of. The pain was immense. And the smaller you were, the more it seemed to hurt.

Boutique dealers, small by definition, were cutting deep or closing up shop altogether. Money managers were grappling with a plummeting stock market, which lowered the fees they earned. Even some of the largest lenders were wrestling with energy loans that suddenly looked much more risky.

