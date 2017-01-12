Bank of Montreal has named Luke Seabrook the new chief operating officer of its capital markets division, promoting him from his current role as the global head of trading products.

Mr. Seabrook, who joined BMO back in 2004 and has held various roles on the trading floor, will now oversee the risk, balance sheet and regulatory compliance functions at BMO Capital Markets, the bank said Thursday in a statement. His appointment underscores the growing importance of risk management in the post-crisis era.

