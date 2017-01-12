Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

BMO Capital Markets names Luke Seabrook COO Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini

CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bank of Montreal has named Luke Seabrook the new chief operating officer of its capital markets division, promoting him from his current role as the global head of trading products.

Mr. Seabrook, who joined BMO back in 2004 and has held various roles on the trading floor, will now oversee the risk, balance sheet and regulatory compliance functions at BMO Capital Markets, the bank said Thursday in a statement. His appointment underscores the growing importance of risk management in the post-crisis era.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular