Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

BMO earnings bolstered by higher M&A advisory fees Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

For Bank of Montreal, it pays to advise on deals that don’t always make the front pages.

In the fourth quarter, underwriting and advisory revenue at BMO jumped to $279-million from $146-million during the same period last year and $198-million in the prior period.

The lion’s share of the increase was not from debt or equity underwriting, but from advising on transactions in the U.S. that involve mid-sized companies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular