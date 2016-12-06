For Bank of Montreal, it pays to advise on deals that don’t always make the front pages.

In the fourth quarter, underwriting and advisory revenue at BMO jumped to $279-million from $146-million during the same period last year and $198-million in the prior period.

The lion’s share of the increase was not from debt or equity underwriting, but from advising on transactions in the U.S. that involve mid-sized companies.

