For Bank of Montreal, it pays to advise on deals that don’t always make the front pages.
In the fourth quarter, underwriting and advisory revenue at BMO jumped to $279-million from $146-million during the same period last year and $198-million in the prior period.
The lion’s share of the increase was not from debt or equity underwriting, but from advising on transactions in the U.S. that involve mid-sized companies.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Bank of Montreal$92.06+2.48(+2.77%)
- Bank of Montreal$69.33+1.85(+2.74%)
- Updated December 6 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.