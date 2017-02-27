Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. has named Bert Powell its new director of Canadian and U.K. research.

Mr. Powell joined BMO in 2000 as a software research analyst. In 2003, he began covering special situations and industrial stocks, narrowing his focus to industrial companies over time.

“Bert has a passion for research,” the bank said in an internal memo last week announcing his new position.

