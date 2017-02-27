BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. has named Bert Powell its new director of Canadian and U.K. research.
Mr. Powell joined BMO in 2000 as a software research analyst. In 2003, he began covering special situations and industrial stocks, narrowing his focus to industrial companies over time.
“Bert has a passion for research,” the bank said in an internal memo last week announcing his new position.Report Typo/Error
