A new report that Bombardier Inc. is in talks to merge its vast trains operations with those of a rival drove the Canadian company’s shares up and revived speculation that the train industry is on the verge of consolidation to cure overcapacity problems.

Bombardier shares were up 6.76 per cent in Toronto after Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, reported that Bombardier and Siemens AG of Germany are in talks to combine their train operations.

Report Typo/Error