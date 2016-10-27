Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

What looked like it could become a brawl over sports equipment manufacturer Performance Sports Group Ltd. has taken a friendly turn.

Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. has entered into a confidentiality agreement with U.S. investment firm Sagard Capital Partners LP, the company’s largest shareholder that is controlled by the Desmarais family’s Power Corp. The two companies said they could act together on a possible restructuring of PSG, or on issuing equity or debt refinancing.

