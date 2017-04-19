Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is pumping its international experience and growth plans into a $540-million deal to buy Loblaw Companies Ltd.’s Canadian gas station network amid rampant industry consolidation.
The alternative asset manager said Wednesday that it would buy the 213 service stations and convenience stores located near Loblaw grocery stores along with institutional partners, and had simultaneously struck an agreement with Exxon Mobil Corp.-backed Imperial Oil Ltd. to rebrand under the historic U.S. Mobil fuel banner.Report Typo/Error
