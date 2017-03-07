Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is bringing its trademark operating style to a green power businesses shaken by a backer in bankruptcy protection, the latest large Canadian investor to boost its stake in alternative energy.

The Toronto-based asset manager said Tuesday that it would invest $2.5-billion (U.S.) in two renewable energy companies, helping to separate them from beleaguered Missouri-based solar company SunEdison Inc., which is in the process of restructuring. Brookfield’s large, and long-awaited, deals to invest in solar and wind operators TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global come as Canadian institutional investors look to invest in renewable power space.

