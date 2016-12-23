With its heavy dot-com bubble losses in the distant past, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is emerging as one of the leading financiers of Canada’s technology sector renaissance.

As venture capital pours into the sector – Canada is on track for one of its strongest years ever for VC financing – the pension giant has become one of only a handful of Canadian institutions, along with OMERS and Georgian Capital Partners, writing big cheques to finance fast-growing startups looking for “late-stage” capital investments to fund their expansion.

