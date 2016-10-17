Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is strengthening its equity capital markets team with the hiring of veteran institutional salesman Derek Ham. On Monday, Mr. Ham joined Canada’s largest independent broker-dealer as director, capital markets origination.
“He has a proven track record of increasing revenue by developing and maintaining strong relationships with institutional buy side accounts and corporate issuers,” Graham Saunders, head of capital markets origination at Canaccord, wrote in a memo to staff.Report Typo/Error
