Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Canaccord hires former bulge bracket banker Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has hired a veteran bulge bracket banker.

Brad Cameron, who has worked in finance since the mid-1980s, has joined the Vancouver-based dealer as a senior adviser in the Canadian investment banking unit.

“Brad will work closely with our investment banking and advisory teams to originate new business and provide execution support across the platform,” Pat Burke, president, capital markets, Canada wrote in a memo to staff.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Niall McGee on Twitter: @niallcmcgee

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog