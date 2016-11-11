Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has hired a veteran bulge bracket banker.

Brad Cameron, who has worked in finance since the mid-1980s, has joined the Vancouver-based dealer as a senior adviser in the Canadian investment banking unit.

“Brad will work closely with our investment banking and advisory teams to originate new business and provide execution support across the platform,” Pat Burke, president, capital markets, Canada wrote in a memo to staff.

