A veteran U.S. investment banker has left Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Stephen Rusch, who headed up consumer and retail investment banking, is no longer with the firm, confirmed an individual in the New York office.

Mr. Rusch, who joined Canaccord in 2014, has been a banker for about two decades, and previously worked at Piper Jaffray & Co., Merrill Lynch & Co. and Lehman Brothers. He is known for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advice, having spent seven years at boutique advisory firm Sagent Advisors.

