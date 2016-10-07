Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Niall McGee

The Globe and Mail

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. says it isn’t planning significant job reductions in the United States.

In an e-mailed statement to The Globe and Mail late on Thursday, a company representative wrote “there are no planned head count reductions in the U.S. outside of the normal course of business.”

This week, The Globe reported that Stephen Rusch, managing director of investment banking, left the firm. A source close to the company had said additional departures are expected at the New York office.

