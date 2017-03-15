Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Parka maker Canada Goose raising $340-million in IPO Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Pricey parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is raising $340-million in an initial public offering, becoming the third Canadian consumer brand to go public since last October.

The Toronto-based company is selling 20-million subordinate voting shares for $17 each, pricing them above its expected $14 to $16 range, Canada Goose said late Wednesday in a press release. The stock will be dual listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GOOS.” It will start trading in both markets on Thursday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular