Pricey parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is raising $340-million in an initial public offering, becoming the third Canadian consumer brand to go public since last October.

The Toronto-based company is selling 20-million subordinate voting shares for $17 each, pricing them above its expected $14 to $16 range, Canada Goose said late Wednesday in a press release. The stock will be dual listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GOOS.” It will start trading in both markets on Thursday.

