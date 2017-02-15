Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada Goose spreads wings with IPO

Andrew Willis AND Christina Pellegrini

Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. filed paperwork Wednesday for an expected $200-million (U.S.) initial public offering, the third debut in the past six months from a Canadian company that sells trendy consumer products.

Toronto-based Canada Goose, which sells parkas that start at $800, is currently owned by its founding family and U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital. These backers plan to take the company public with a dual class share structure, with management and Bain Capital initially maintaining control of a company valued at about $2-billion, according to Bloomberg News.

