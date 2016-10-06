Canada’s recent merger boom helped the country set new deal records in the third quarter, according to data from Thomson Reuters released Thursday.

The high values stand out against the backdrop of slower global deal making and muted economic growth. Worldwide merger and acquisition activity declined 22 per cent in the first nine months of the year from the year-earlier period – down to a three-year low – while large corporate tie-ups propelled Canadian deal makers to new heights.

