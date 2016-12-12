Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Bank of Canada may be holding off on interest-rate hikes, but the country’s largest financial institutions are signalling they expect the cost of borrowing to rise in the not-too-distant future by staging a series of massive bond sales in recent weeks.

Canada’s central bank kept benchmark rates at historic lows last week, explaining that the business outlook remained uncertain and there is still slack in the economy. However, the news release from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz did note that market sentiment is shifting: “Following the election in the U.S., there has been a rapid back-up in global yields.”

